Obituary: Kikuko Woodyard
– July 25, 2022
Kikuko Woodyard, 90, passed away July 25, 2022. She will be forever remembered.
Born Kikuko Yokomizo in 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah, she grew up in Ely, Nevada. When attending nursing school in Salt Lake she met her husband, Stanley Woodyard. Living in Lamar, then Alamosa, and finally Glenwood Springs, Colorado she had her children Katherine and Michael, and adopted daughter Leatha.
Kikuko became a special education teacher, teaching at Glenwood Springs High School.
Later in life, she had dementia. In this profound journey she was accompanied by her family, friends, and hospice care.
She is preceded in death by her husband Stan, and survived by her daughter Kathy, son-in-law John, granddaughter Keiko, her son Mike, grandson Nicholas, daughter Leatha, and all of their extended family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of the Valley. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm September 21, at the United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave, GWS, CO.
