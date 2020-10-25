Obituary: Kim Crump Bini
December 16, 1964 – August 16, 2020
Kim Renae Bini, age 55, of Glenwood Springs, joined our lord and savior on August 16th, 2020. Kim was a radiant and joyful part of our mountain community enriching every life she touched. Kim is survived by her son Louis, her brother Tim, and her parents John and Elaine.
Kim grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley, and after receiving a degree in education from Western State University she moved to Atlanta where she spent ten years creating a family. Eventually, she moved back home to Glenwood Springs to be part of her family business. She devoted over 20 years of her life managing and eventually owning Carpet One where her passion was seeing happy families with beautiful new homes.
Kim enjoyed spending summers going camping with her son all over the state and helping with the local boy scout troop. Her favorite thing in the world was watching movies in the winter while big snowflakes came down outside the window. She loved to travel with her friends and family all over the world, visiting exotic places like Egypt and Portugal.
Kim’s greatest gift was her ability to help everyone whose life she touched. It didn’t matter who needed her, she was always there for them as a helping hand and a judgment-free ear.
