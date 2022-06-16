Obituary: Kim Jamison
January 24, 1965 – May 30, 2022
Kim Jamison was born to Dewey Elgen and Yvetta Wanner on January 24,1965 in Modesto California. Eventually making her way to colorado where she met her first husband Burke she then gave birth to her first child James Burke. Kim became a widow years later and then reconnected with Slats Jamison and had second child Michaella Jamison, along with taking in Clayton, Kyle, Shelly, and Nicolas as her own. Kim was fierce, brave, strong, loving, compassionate, and tougher than nails. She taught everyone around her life lessons worth hanging on to. She spent most of her time with her mother or good friend Debbie doing things she loved. An Aunt or Mom to all around her. She will be sorely missed forever. Services will be june 18 2022 at 3pm Jewel road on Silt Mesa, Silt Colorado. Follow the balloons.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User