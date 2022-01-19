Obituary: Kimberly Hicks

Kimberly Hicks

Provided Photo

December 29, 1958 – December 9, 2021

Kimberly Marie Hicks, age 62, passed away on December 9th, 2021. Kimberly was born on December 29th, 1958 in Crookston, Minnesota to Elmer and Rose (Hanke) Engstrom. She was the second of their four children and the family lived in Wadena, MN where Kimberly graduated from Wadena High School.

Kimberly’s parents and younger siblings relocated to Idaho Falls, ID in 1977 and she followed them soon after. In Idaho, Kimberly worked as a hairdresser while she earned her nursing degree at Idaho State University. She was a loving mother to her three children and three grandchildren who nicknamed her “Grandma Angel”.

In 2001 Kimberly met John Hicks and they were married a few years later. They eventually moved to Colorado where John worked as a geologist in the oil fields and Kimberly worked as a nurse at Grand River Health in Rifle, CO. Together they traveled extensively across the Western US.

Kimberly was a member of the Lutheran Faith and she loved to camp and fish. She enjoyed many artistic hobbies including photography, watercolor painting, sewing, and quilting. Kimberly especially enjoyed photographing wild horses and natural landscapes.

Kimberly is survived by her husband John Hicks; her children Dustin Engstrom, Abby Engstrom, and Keila Engstrom; her siblings Duane Engstrom, Kerry Koontz, and Dean Engstrom; as well as her grandchildren Rose, Benny, and Marshall. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Rose Engstrom.