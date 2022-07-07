Obituary: Kimmie Renee Castillo (Padilla)

Kimmie Renee Castillo (Padilla)

Provided Photo

January 15, 1977 – June 18, 2022

Kimmie Castillo, 45, passed away peacefully at Hope-West Hospice on June 18th, 2022. She was born on January 15th, 1977 in Denver Colorado to her mother Sharon Dotzauer and father Samual Jackie Padilla Sr.

Kimmie Spent most of her childhood in Denver, and later moved to Cripple Creek Colorado where she attended high school. Kimmie spent a lot of her adult life in customer service. She loved to make people smile and laugh, and she had a huge soft spot for kids. That love earned her name “Auntie” to most people she encountered. She married Johnny Castillo on October 2nd, 2018, in Glenwood Springs Colorado. They shared a home in Parachute Colorado, where they raised their 4 cats and 3 dogs.

Kimmie enjoyed attending as many concerts as possible. She also loved the game Animal Crossing. She was very passionate about collecting rubber duckies and loved anything that had to do with Halloween. Her favorite pass times were knitting, watching scary movies and listening to music.

In addition to her parents, Kimmie was predeceased by her grandmother Maxine Dotzauer. She is survived by her husband Johnny Castillo, stepdaughter Emily Castillo, siblings including Joel Eckley, Sam Padilla Jr. and Tina Mosley. As well as her nieces and nephews, Ethan Eckley, Gabie Eckley, Daylan Eckley and Aurora Whiting.

A celebration of life will be held on July 16th, 2022, at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs Colorado.