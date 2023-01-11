Obituary: Kristi Parsons

Kristi Parsons

Provided Photo

July 31, 1980 – December 26, 2022

Called home by God, Kristi was taken to the heavens in the late hours of Monday, December 26th, 2022. Kris was born on July 31, 1980, to Scott and Sheran Collins in Denver CO. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to New Castle, CO, where she would spend her childhood and teenage years. After graduation, Kris married her lifetime soul mate, Shawn Parsons. Together they had two beautiful children MacKyla and Colton then ultimately moved to Rifle, CO where they had land to enjoy their horses and multiple farm animals with their family. She touched countless lives throughout the years whether it was through her sports mom activities, employment in the local construction supply trade, or supporting her husband in their family run businesses. Kris was a truly selfless soul that would start a conversation with anyone and lock you in with her beautiful smile, sparkling green eyes, and infectious laugh. Kristi enjoyed many different activities throughout life although her true passion was simply conversation with her family, friends, and customers. Kris is preceded in death by her brother Gregory Cross and is survived by her husband Shawn, daughter MacKyla (Kaylee), son Colton, father Scott (Helen) Collins, mother Sheran Cross; sisters Mandy Collins, Jenny Cross, and Tanya Alexander; as well as multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; all of whom were deeply loved by her.

There will be a celebration of life on February 11, 2023, at the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 3:00 p.m..

In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider making a donation to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in Kristi’s name.