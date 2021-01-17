Obituary: Kyle Girouard

Kyle Girouard

Provided Photo

Kyle Girouard

September 23, 1986 – January 1, 2021

Kyle Antony Girouard was born on September 23rd 1986 in South Bridge Mass, He moved to Marble Colorado when he was 3 years old. Kyle lived his life to the very fullest and always made someone’s day brighter with his Colorful personality. Kyle left this life on January 1st 2021 Survived by the light of his life his son Owen (Brittany Thompson, Owens mom) Parents Steven and Linda Menard and Grandfather Ronald Provost also many aunts , uncles, and cousins

Proceeding him in death is his grandmother Esther Provost and loving cousin Ryan Provost

A memorial will be held January 23rd at 11:00 am at the fellowship hall in Marble, Colorado, potluck to follow