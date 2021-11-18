Obituary: Lael Hughes
October 19, 1929 – October 31, 2021
Lael Hughes was born 10/19/29 in Denver to Harry and Martha Hughes. He peacefully went home to the Lord on 10/31/2021 at home in Carbondale, Colorado
Lael married his first wife Charlotte and was blessed with four children Danny (Marian) Hughes, Sherry (Roger) Harris, Roxanne Hughes, and Randall (Carrie) Hughes. Lael later married Eddie Van Harris and adopted her girls, Ronda Gail Bowles, and Dayna Marie Hughes. They later welcomed James Darrin Hughes to their family.
Lael was a contractor in the Carbondale area operating Lael Hughes Construction. Lael built several service stations around the country, the Charcoalburger, the medical office building in Carbondale, Catherine’s Store, and multiple homes and businesses. In later years he purchased Catherine Store and remodeled it to its present state. Lael was an entrepreneur who started Glenwood Septic, and Glenwood Toilet Rentals. He also was involved in many different businesses operating a sawmill, an asphalt plant, a general store, auto sales, and antique sales.
Lael is proceeded in death by his parents and his daughters Sherry and Roxanne, his brothers Harry, Clem, David and sister Myrna. He is survived by his wife Eddie Van Hughes, sister Martha (Tommy) Rakish, sons Danny Hughes, Randall Hughes, James Hughes, stepdaughters Ronda Bowles and Dayna Hughes, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
In leu of services a celebration of life open house will be held December 11, 1-4pm at the family home, 3844 County Road 100, Carbondale, Colorado.
