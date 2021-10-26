Obituary: Lake Buckingham Werking
May 28, 1971 – October 22, 2021
Lake Werking died at his home on October 22, 2021. A fifth-generation resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, he was born in Glenwood Springs to Scott and Stormie (Lake) Werking.
In 1981 his family moved to Columbia Falls Montana, where he lived for ten years, graduating from Columbia Falls High School in 1989 and attending the University of Montana. He eventually moved back to Colorado and finished his BA in psychology at Colorado Mesa University.
Lake was an artist (drawing and photography) and was inspired by the photos of Edward Curtis, as well as the world around him. After returning to Colorado, he worked as a counselor at the Youth Recovery Center at Valley View Hospital, which was work he loved. He also worked in construction, auto sales, real estate and for the past twelve years in property management. One of his greater joys was working as a para educator at Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
He is survived by his parents, Scott and Stormie Werking, his sister Loey Werking Wells (Andy) and brother Miles Werking (Jolie). He also has a niece, Dylan Wells, and two nephews, Finnegan and Wyatt Werking. He has many cousins and family members who will miss him. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Viola Lake, and Scott and Bertha Werking.
A family celebration of his life will be held next Spring. Details will be available at http://www.lakewerking.com. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in his name to The National Alliance on Mental Health: Roaring Fork would be welcomed.
