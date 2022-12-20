Obituary: Larry Walton Smith
March 10, 1947 – November 22, 2022
“In all ways hope is better than despair.”
Those were words that Larry Smith lived by.
Larry Walton Smith passed away Nov. 22, 2022 in Cortez, Colorado. He was 75.
Larry was born March 10, 1947 in Abilene, Texas, the son of Gloria Mayfield Smith and Joe Walton Smith.
He will be missed by many, including loving family that he is survived by: Gayla Tippett, three beautiful grown children that he loved dearly, Aubrey Smith, Micah Smith and Sara Smith, and sister Pam Day, plus five grandchildren that seemed to always know him immediately.
He was also loved by his kitty. Larry always had a warm place for “Putty Cat.”
Larry lived for many years in Rifle, Colorado, where he was an eighth grade science teacher. He was challenged with ways to teach, but he found ways and he made a difference.
He also resided in Moab, Utah, and worked as a car salesman for a time.
Larry had many other accomplishments early in life, including placing fifth in the world as a pole vaulter.
He was a river rat and loved traveling.
“Happy is Larry,” as they say in New Zealand. He was loved by all.
