Obituary: Lauren Knight Mason Gueriera

Lauren Knight Mason Gueriera

April 28, 1969 – August 25, 2022

Lauren Knight Mason Gueriera passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022, following a two-year battle with colon cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Francis Gueriera, and son, Michael Francis Gueriera, Jr, both of Glenwood Springs, CO, and her parents, Lion Gardiner Mason, Jr (Susan), of Clemson, SC, and Sandra S. Mason of Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by her brothers Lion Gardiner Mason, III, of Breckenridge, CO, and Wells Fitzpatrick Mason (Jessica), of Austin, TX, and her sister Robin Mason Kelly (Chad) of Atlanta, GA, as well as numerous, much-loved nieces and nephews.

Lauren was born in Atlanta, GA, on April 28, 1969. She graduated from Northside High School and Emory University with a degree in nursing. After working at Grady Memorial Hospital and Inner Harbour Hospitals in the Atlanta area, Lauren moved to Colorado, where she continued her service to others through nursing with Denver Public Health. Lauren soon found her true home in Colorado, where she met a wide circle of soulmates as friends and where she met her husband Mike, with whom she shared a life for 22 years. An avid lover of the outdoors, she was passionate about mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and camping with family and friends.

Her love of nursing, learning, and helping others never wavered. She went on to obtain her Master of Science in Nursing from Georgetown University and became certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner. She worked tirelessly to advocate for women and children, primarily as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at Valley View Hospital, with the Children’s Advocacy Center at the Childhelp River Bridge Children’s Center, and with Sacred Cycle. Lauren joined Premier Medical Center in 2018 as a Family Nurse Practitioner and loved her patients and co-workers as if they were a part of her own family. And, always the nurse and advocate, she gave specific instructions to tell you, the readers, to make sure to get your recommended cancer screens.

Everyone who knew Lauren can attest to her compassion, her empathy, her quick wit, and her (sometimes raucous) sense of humor. She was a force of amazing strength, and this strength carried her through the past two difficult years of cancer treatment with an always positive attitude and outlook. She was also a force of great love, and this love, especially the simple daily living in being with her husband, Mike, their son, Michael, and their Chihuahua, Yoda, filled her heart and were her greatest pride and joy.

A Celebration of Lauren’s life will be held in Glenwood Springs on September 24, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Two Rivers Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Cycle, River Bridge Children’s Center, or the Advocate Safe House Project.