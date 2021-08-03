Obituary: LaVeta Elizabeth Tharp

LaVeta Elizabeth Tharp

Provided Photo

LaVeta Elizabeth

Tharp

November 1, 1940 – July 14, 2021

LaVeta Elizabeth Tharp, 80, of New Castle, Colorado, passed away July 14, 2021.

LaVeta was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Virginia Randall Cooper and Lebert Larkin Cooper. She grew up in Gypsum, Colorado and moved to New Castle in 1971. LaVeta worked as a rural route carrier for the United States Post Office for 15 years. She was also the first director of the New Castle Recreation Department. LaVeta was an adventure traveler. She traveled to many destinations including Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, St. Thomas Islands, with friends and/or family.

LaVeta was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Tharp; children, Terry Tharp, Craig Tharp, and Trenton (Amber) Tharp; sister, LaVerl (Tex) Faulkner; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lebert LaVern Cooper. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her!

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m Saturday, August, 14 at Highland Cemetery in New Castle.