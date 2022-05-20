Obituary: Lawrence Dwayne Garrison

March 27, 1940 – April 11, 2022

Lawrence “Larry” Dwayne Garrison, age 82, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Community Hospital in Grand Junction Colorado. Larry was born March 27, 1940 in Rock Springs Wyoming to Lester Garrison and Elvera Davidson. Larry spent his childhood in Rock Springs Wyoming. He graduated Highschool in Glenwood Springs where he also met and married his wife, Dalia Tharp.

He joined the US Army and served as a I Corps Arty in Korea. He worked at the United States Postal Service for 30 years, retiring as a rural carrier. He enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, and photography; but most of all he adored his Grand and Great-Grandchildren.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald; sister, Connie; and son-in-law, Frank Melody. He is survived by his loving wife, Dalia “Dee”, of Grand Junction Colorado; Son, L. Todd Garrison of Parachute Colorado; Daughters, Lelslie (Joe) Koronkewicz and Lisa (Fran) Orosz, both of Glenwood Springs Colorado; sister, Donna (Bob) Orr of Cheyenne Wyoming; six Grandchildren, Sean (Mallory) Melody, Kaitlyn (Derek) Smuin, Ryan Melody, Greg (Lauren) Orosz, Rachel Orosz, and Sarah Orosz; three great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Delaney Melody, and Colt Smuin; and his special friend and caregiver, Pete Logan.

A Military Service will be held on May 27th, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway in Grand Junction, Colorado. There will be a reception following the service at Eagle Rim Park, 2736 Cheyenne Drive, Grand Junction, CO.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity or scholarship of your choice in Larry’s name.