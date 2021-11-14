Obituary: Lawrence Frank Bukowich

Lawrence Frank Bukowich

Provided Photo

June 16, 1927 – October 29, 2021

Lawrence was born to Felix Lawrence Bukowich and Lou Burnice Drake Bukowich on June 16, 1927 in Ashland, Kansas. In the spring of 1928, the family moved to Colorado to a remote ranch in the South Canyon area and in 1930, they moved to the city of Glenwood Springs. In 1931, Lawrence and his family made their permanent residence at 611 Nineth Street which became the family home during his lifetime.

Lawrence received his education in Glenwood Springs and graduated from Garfield County High School in 1945. While in school, Lawrence began working for Western Union delivering messages by bicycle for the Glenwood Springs office. After graduation, he continued as a relief manager for Western Union until he enlisted in the US Army in 1951. Lawrence served his country in the 10′ Field Artillery Battalion and was stationed overseas in Korea. In 1953 he received an Honorary Discharge from military service.

Upon returning home, Lawrence began a 38 year career with Western Union as a relief manager, regularly travelling to offices in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, and New Mexico, usually for two weeks at each office. Lawrence enjoyed travelling and found his work with Western Union fulfilling. When Lawrence retired from Western Union in 1992, he worked at Glenwood Hot Springs as night watchman, and then night auditor at the Lodge. After 8 years, Lawrence retired to the family home where he enjoyed hobbies including photography and gardening.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John Edward Bukowich and Pete Vincent Bukowich, brother-in-law Calvin L. “Freddie” Gerbaz, and sister-in-law Carolyn S. Bukowich. He is survived by his sisters Edna Gerbaz, Marjorie Gerbaz and Lillian Ranniger, brother Frederick Bukowich, sister-in-law Elaine Bukowich, and brothers-in-law, Ernest Gerbaz and James Ranniger. Also surviving Lawrence are 13 nieces and nephews, 19 great-nieces and nephews, and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.

Lawrence’s family members extend their gratitude to the staff and employees of Heritage Assisted Living and Nursing Home in Carbondale for the kind, compassionate care given to Lawrence during the last several years of his life.

A celebration of Lawrence’s life will be held at the Presbyterian Church at 1016 Cooper Avenue in Glenwood Springs on Friday, November 19′ at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Melinda Veatch officiating at the church and Pastor Laura Linville officiating at the Rosebud Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Farnum Holt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church in Glenwood Springs.