Obituary: Lawrence Heinrichs
July 13, 1941 – September 15, 2022
Glenwood Springs Colorado – Lawrence Wayne Heinrichs (Larry) age 81 passed away Sept 15, 2022.
Larry was a retired information technology professional. Born in Wolf Point Montana, he lived in the Denver area between 1967-2001, then in Glenwood Springs. He was the loving husband of Carol Heinrichs and leaves behind his sons Bruce (Siri) and Brian (Debbie) Heinrichs and Carol’s children Kim (Wes) Ward, Melissa, Joe, and Amanda Christopher. Grandchildren are Layne, Maya, Seth, Benjamin, Elin, Anna, Leila, Jacob, and Aylee. Great-grandchild Ryder. Surviving siblings Gene (June) Heinrichs, Marlene (Phil) Blankenship and Jani (Bruce) Johnston. His sister Judith (Bill) Harmon passed in 2016 . Larry was an army veteran and had a variety of careers/interests over his lifetime including massage therapy, writer, business owner, social worker, software developer, truck driver, and teacher. He also enjoyed singing and was a member of several choirs. His environmental interests included the Sierra Club, Glenwood pedestrian promotion, river preservation and park development. A celebration of life gathering will be held near his birthday next summer. He also has a niche overlooking the Roaring Fork River at the Farnum Holt Funeral monument in Glenwood Springs .
