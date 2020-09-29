Obituary: Lawson Edward “Buck” Williams III
“Buck” Williams III
September 18, 1951 – September 6, 2020
Lawson Edward Williams III, “Buckaroo” age 68 of Glenwood Springs passed away on September 6th, 2020 at Valley View Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Lawson was born on September 18th, 1951 in Milan, Indiana to Winifred Sample and Lawson Williams II.
He graduated from North Vernon High School in 1969 and later attended Graham Junior College in Boston. Lawson was an addictions counselor for 25 years, with White River and Alpine Counseling. He became a valet at Valley View Hospital where we worked for 8 years shortly after. Most recently he worked with Habitat for Humanity for 3 years. Lawson was well known in the valley as a musician and singer and for suiting up for friends and organizations such as Valley View Hospital and preschools as Santa Claus.
He leaves behind his two sisters, Janey Hearne and Tracey White, former wife and friend Deb Williams, and son, Ben Williams as well as his beloved recliner.
A celebration of life potluck will be held on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at Veltus/Kiwanis Park from 10am to 2pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User