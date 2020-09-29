Obituary: Lawson Edward “Buck” Williams III

Lawson Edward "Buck" Williams III

September 18, 1951 – September 6, 2020

Lawson Edward Williams III, “Buckaroo” age 68 of Glenwood Springs passed away on September 6th, 2020 at Valley View Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Lawson was born on September 18th, 1951 in Milan, Indiana to Winifred Sample and Lawson Williams II.

He graduated from North Vernon High School in 1969 and later attended Graham Junior College in Boston. Lawson was an addictions counselor for 25 years, with White River and Alpine Counseling. He became a valet at Valley View Hospital where we worked for 8 years shortly after. Most recently he worked with Habitat for Humanity for 3 years. Lawson was well known in the valley as a musician and singer and for suiting up for friends and organizations such as Valley View Hospital and preschools as Santa Claus.

He leaves behind his two sisters, Janey Hearne and Tracey White, former wife and friend Deb Williams, and son, Ben Williams as well as his beloved recliner.

A celebration of life potluck will be held on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at Veltus/Kiwanis Park from 10am to 2pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Habitat for Humanity.