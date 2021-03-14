Obituary: Leal Andrew “Andy” Julius

Leal Andrew "Andy" Julius

Provided Photo

Leal Andrew “

Andy” Julius

March 6, 1950 – March 5, 2021

Leal Andrew “Andy” Julius passed away peacefully March 5, 2021 surrounded by his family in Grand Junction CO.

Andy was born March 6, 1950 in Glenwood Springs CO to Andrew and Beverly (Berardi) Julius. He grew up in the Rifle area and Graduated from Rifle High School. Andy went on to serve our country for 4 years in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He then returned to Colorado where he attended Colorado School of Mines before returning home to help his father run the family sheep business and raise his family.

Andy was most at home in the outdoors and spent his time rockhounding, mining for gold, hiking, and fishing, but hunting and guiding were his passion and he shared that love with the world!

Andy and Nancy were married December 19, 1997 in Rifle CO and built a beautiful life centered around their combined families. Jesus was the center of their relationship and their lives.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Beverly Julius, and by his sister Laurel. He is survived by his wife of 23 years Nancy Julius, children Wendy (John), April (Jon), Charlene (Dan), Jake (Leah), Katie (Kua), brothers Jon (Bonnie), Charles (Cindy), Carson (Jerrie), grandchildren John, Julia, Whitney, Cecelia, Andrew, Evalynn, Alexis, Kairo, William, and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life service will be held June 9, 2021 in Rifle CO. Please visit https://www.brownscremationservice.com/obituary/Leal-Julius for updated information.