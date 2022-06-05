Obituary: Lee Ann Smyth King Eustis

Lee Ann Smyth King Eustis

Provided Photo

April 26, 1935 – May 27, 2022

Lee Ann lived a full life and passed away peacefully at the age of 87 with her two children, Leslie Eustis Hallowell and Evan Eustis by her side. She was in her home, a few yards away from the Crystal River, underneath the majestic force of Mt. Sopris, and in the beautiful Roaring Fork valley she loved so dearly and called home for over sixty years.

She will be remembered as both an advisor and an educator in the infancy of Colorado Rocky Mountain School, at Aspen Country Day School, Colorado Mountain College, Carbondale Public Schools, Montessori schools and others. When not educating, she focused on the arts, entertainment, and the environment, including the early days of Carbondale Council of Arts and Humanities, Crystal Theatre productions, Mountain Fair, and the Aspen Valley Land Trust. She did all of this with passion, wit, and a contagious smile that caused many others to want to follow in her footsteps. It is both her many contributions and this legacy of love she leaves eternally behind.

Lee Ann was born April 26, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She attended the Shipley School and Vassar College and in 1962, married George Pomeroy Eustis. The young couple moved shortly afterward to Colorado, ultimately landing in Carbondale in 1965. She is survived by her daughter Leslie and son Evan, grandchildren Cody, Tyson, and Logan, great grandchildren Coby and Logan Jr, and her trusty feline “Lewis.” She also leaves many friends behind. The family plans to celebrate her life at a date and time to be scheduled midsummer 2022 in Carbondale, Colorado. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family asks that you donate to the preservation of the valley she loved. Donations can be made in her memorial through the Aspen Valley Land Trust.