Obituary: Lemuel (Lem) McGill Evans
McGill Evans
March 3, 1929 – July 26, 2020
Lem Evans passed away peacefully in his home in Northglenn, Colorado at the age of 91 with his son Mark, and daughter Julie at his side. Lem was born in Denver Colorado and attended West High School in Denver, and studied Mechanical Engineering at DU. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, who served during the Korean War and WWII as an air traffic controller. Lem was proceeded in death by his wife, Ann Troge Evans, a Navy Wave whom he met while stationed at the Naval Base in Corpus Christie, Texas. They lived in Denver where he was a Union Pipefitter, and later moved to Glenwood Springs, where he was the owner of Evans Mechanical for many years. Lem enjoyed travel, skiing, camping, hunting, golfing and later rekindled his love of wood carving. He served as a Boy Scout Leader and was an Instructor for Pipefitter Journeymen. Lem made a difference in the lives of many young men whom he mentored. Lem was tough, but also a gentle soul who found his greatest joys in his family, and gently teasing his grandkids, all which could be seen in the twinkle of his blue eyes. Lem Is survived by his children, Karen Christner, Mark Evans, Eileen Evans and Julie Evans Mera, many grand children and great grand children. A life well lived by a dedicated family man whose Colorado roots ran deep as a third generation Colorado Native that loved his Country, his state and his family.
