Obituary: Leno Montover
September 21, 1918 – May 16, 2022
Leno Bennie Montover passed away of natural causes on May 16th 2022 at his home Cappella’s in Grand Junction Colorado. He was 103 years old.
Leno was born September 21, 1918 in Old Snowmass, Colorado to Joseph and Aline Lety Montover. Leno Grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley and was one of the last original cowboys of the Roaring Fork Valley.
The Montover Family settled at their ranch at the mouth of Divide Creek south of Silt.
Leno met the love of his life Shirley Baker in Carbondale Colorado. They were married on March 2, 1940 in Price Utah. At the start of WWII Leno was ordered and frozen to work in the coal mines in the Rock Springs and Superior Wyoming area. After the war they returned back home to the Montover ranch.
They had two children Joe and Joyce, Leno is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, daughter Joyce, granddaughter Julie. He was also preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Aline Montover, as well as eleven brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his brother Peleno (99), His son Joe and wife Mary, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Services for Leno will be held May 28th 2022, at 11:30 am, at the Silt Veterans Memorial Park located at 500 Home Avenue, Silt, Colorado
He will be laid to rest with his wife at Skyline Cemetery in Silt, CO.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User