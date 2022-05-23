Obituary: Leno Montover

Leno Montover

September 21, 1918 – May 16, 2022

Leno Bennie Montover passed away of natural causes on May 16th 2022 at his home Cappella’s in Grand Junction Colorado. He was 103 years old.

Leno was born September 21, 1918 in Old Snowmass, Colorado to Joseph and Aline Lety Montover. Leno Grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley and was one of the last original cowboys of the Roaring Fork Valley.

The Montover Family settled at their ranch at the mouth of Divide Creek south of Silt.

Leno met the love of his life Shirley Baker in Carbondale Colorado. They were married on March 2, 1940 in Price Utah. At the start of WWII Leno was ordered and frozen to work in the coal mines in the Rock Springs and Superior Wyoming area. After the war they returned back home to the Montover ranch.

They had two children Joe and Joyce, Leno is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, daughter Joyce, granddaughter Julie. He was also preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Aline Montover, as well as eleven brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his brother Peleno (99), His son Joe and wife Mary, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Services for Leno will be held May 28th 2022, at 11:30 am, at the Silt Veterans Memorial Park located at 500 Home Avenue, Silt, Colorado

He will be laid to rest with his wife at Skyline Cemetery in Silt, CO.