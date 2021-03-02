Obituary: Leo Macie
December 21, 1950 – February 23, 2021
Leo Macie, December 21, 1950 – February 23, 2021, passed away at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, CO. Leo was born in Connecticut and relocated to the Roaring Fork Valley in the 70’s, where he worked in the flooring industry for over 30 years. Leo left the area and moved to Montana in the early 90’s and later returned to Battlement Mesa, where he lived for the remainder of his days. Leo’s biggest enjoyment was golfing. Leo is survived by his sister, Judy Bullock and many nieces and nephews A celebration of Leo’s life will be held at a later date, when his ashes will be laid to rest at the Macie family plot at Evergreen Cemetery in Bethlehem, Connecticut.
