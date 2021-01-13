Obituary: Leslie Deshazer (née Winner)

Leslie Deshazer (née Winner)

Provided Photo

Leslie Deshazer

November 25, 1961 – January 2, 2021

Deshazer, Leslie(nee Winner)

On Saturday, January 2, 2021, Leslie Deshazer, loving mother,daughter, sister and grandmother passed away at the young age of 59. She is preceded in death by her parents, Art & Sandy Winner. Leslie will be forever remembered by her precious children, son Christopher Brian, daughters Heather Marie and Destiny Victoria, her sister Wendy Winner along with her four precious grandchildren, Bianca Marie, Mya Nicole, Liam Cayden and Iahleeana Collett. Leslie will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family as well as her very dearest friends.

Service will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church of Englewood. 4881 S. Acoma St, Englewood, Co 80110

Pastor Jeff DeClue Presiding

Date and Time Still Pending