Obituary: Leslie Jewell
June 11, 1963 – October 21, 2021
Leslie Jewell 58, of Rifle, CO passed peacefully in Grand Junction, CO. She is survived by her Daughter, Marcella (Greg) King of Rifle, CO; her Sister, Darla Jewell of Rifle, CO; Brother, Bruce Jewell (Darlene) of Litchfield, MN; and Mother, Pearl Jewell of Rife, CO. Memorial Contributions may be made in Leslie’s name to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Funeral arrangements with Grand Valley Funeral Homes, Grand Junction, CO.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User