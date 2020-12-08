Obituary: Leslie Riggs Cook
Cook
November 27, 2020
Leslie Riggs Cook passed away on November 27th at the age of 51. Leslie was an amazing wife and a very loving person.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew Cook, her father Jeffrey Allison, sisters, Nora, Sandy, Trudy and brothers, Marty and Kelly.
Leslie was a person of action and an Air Force veteran. She earned every day and never rested on her laurels. She had a big heart and loved people the way they needed to be loved. She will be missed by her big family, near and far.
