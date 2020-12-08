Obituary: Leslie Riggs Cook

Leslie Riggs Cook

Leslie Riggs

Cook

November 27, 2020

Leslie Riggs Cook passed away on November 27th at the age of 51. Leslie was an amazing wife and a very loving person.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew Cook, her father Jeffrey Allison, sisters, Nora, Sandy, Trudy and brothers, Marty and Kelly.

Leslie was a person of action and an Air Force veteran. She earned every day and never rested on her laurels. She had a big heart and loved people the way they needed to be loved. She will be missed by her big family, near and far.