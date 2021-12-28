Obituary: Libby Kay Nye McLeod

Libby Kay Nye McLeod

Provided Photo

January 21, 1978 – December 6, 2021

She was born in Glenwood Springs, CO, and graduated from Basalt High School in 1995.

Libby passed away on December 6, 2021 after a short illness. Her mother was there by her side.

She is survived by her parents Larry Nye and Kathy Crooks; her son, Aiden McLeod, and many family members.

Our lives were enriched beyond words, for the short time she was with us. Libby had a giving heart, beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and a wonderful sense of humor.

Libby, the magic of the night sky was your happy place – so shine on our beautiful child. We just need to look up to feel your presence.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of St. Mary’s Hospital for the care and compassion to our beloved daughter, and to us.

Per the wishes of Libby and her family there will be no service at this time.

