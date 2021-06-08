Obituary: Linda Christensen
Christensen
July 17, 1944 – September 29, 2020
Linda Christensen, 76 left this earth peacefully on September 29th 2020 at her home in Oceanside, CA. She was born July 17th 1944 in Denver, CO, the daughter of William Edward Hake and Ruth Fern Hake.
Linda is survived by her three children, Nikki (Bryan) Miller, Goodyear AZ; Charles (Tara Ferroni) Fabricus, Glendale AZ; Chris (Dayle) Christensen, Rifle, CO; 4 grandchildren, her pride and joy, Jessica (Kyle) Carrier, Goodyear AZ; Brett Christensen, Rifle, CO; Holly Christensen, Rifle, CO; Laney Ferroni, Glendale, AZ; 4 great grandchildren, Dylan, Landon, Jaxon and Evelyn, her siblings Bill (Mary) Hake, Turner, MT; Marvel Pierce, Tracy, CA; John (Sharon) Hake, Olathe, KS, 12 loving nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
She will be laid to rest near her daughter Andrea and her husband George. A celebration of her life will be held on July 5th at the Rifle creek Golf Course at 4:00 p.m.
