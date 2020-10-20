Obituary: Linda Swanson

Linda Swanson

Linda Swanson

December 6, 1945 – August 29, 2020

Linda Louise Swanson, 74, of Carbondale, passed away on August 29, 2020, at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, CO. She was born in Peoria, IL, but spent most of her youth in Princeton, IL. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Interior Design at the University of Wisconsin.

Linda and her late husband James Cotherman moved to Colorado in the early 1980s where they designed and built their house on Ruedi Creek Road in Basalt, allowing Linda to employ her design knowledge and talent.

Linda was a very accomplished photographer, and she took many beautiful nature photographs on the property surrounding her and Jim’s home in Basalt. She loved to travel, and one of her favorite trips was so see her maternal grandfather’s birthplace in Norway and meeting numerous cousins who still live there.

Linda was an excellent cook and a music lover, especially classical music. She was in her high school band and sang in various church choirs, including at the Basalt Community United Methodist Church, where she was a member,

She was preceded in death by her parents C. Colborn and Judith (Wick) Swanson, and her husband James Cotherman.

She is survived by her brother Jon and sister-in-law, Ruthann, niece Marji, nephew Matt, stepsons Steve and Mike Cotherman, 5 great nephews, and cousins.

There were no services held, but Linda’s ashes were spread in a private family ceremony in one of her favorite places, where she can join those of her beloved husband Jim.