Obituary: Lisa Antonelli

Lisa Antonelli

Provided Photo

February 16, 1969 ~ March 24, 2020

Lisa Kay Antonelli was born February 16, 1969in Rifle, Colorado and died March 24, 2020 at Collier Hospice Center in Westminster, Colorado due to complications from chemotherapy and cancer. Lisa was raised on a farm, but was a city girl at heart. Shortly after graduating from the Dental Hygenist program at Rangely College, she moved to the Denver area and truly found her niche. She met a wonderful guy there, John Fuschino, who she married and together they enjoyed all the amenities the big city has to offer. Lisa worked as a hygenist for Dr. Mayer of Broomfield for over 20 years just recently retiring due to her health. She leaves her husband of 19 years, John Fuschino, Westminster, her parents, Larry and Glenda Antonelli of Silt, Colorado, her sister and brother-in-law Tanya and Eric Fritz of Hudson, Colorado, two dearly loved nieces, Allyson and Lauren Fritz, a special mom-in-law Sally Fuschino of Westminster, a lifelong friend and sister at heart Billie Jo Walker Wood of Delta, Colorado, many, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends and her beloved black cats, Harley, Peanut, Elmer, Groot and Mojo.