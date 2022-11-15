Obituary: Lisa Detweiler

Lisa Detweiler

Provided Photo

April 30, 1975 – November 10, 2022

We are saddened by the loss of Lisa Anne Detweiler, 47, of New Castle, Colorado due to an accident, November 10. She was born in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, April 30, 1975. Her family began living in Goshen, IN when she was in 1st grade. She attended Bethany Christian School, graduating in 1993 and also graduated from Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, VA. She moved to Colorado in 2006 and married Merle Detweiler October 13, 2007. She was employed by the Garfield County Library System. Prior to that, she worked at YouthZone in Glenwood Springs, CO. She was an active member of Defiance Church, Glenwood Springs.

She was daughter of Vernard and Florence Guengerich, of Goshen, IN. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three brothers, Larry (Kendra) of East Petersburg, PA, Mark (Angela) of Broomfield, CO, and Jay, of Valparaiso, IN. In addition, father-in-law Melvin Detweiler, of Fredericksburg, OH, brothers-in-law Larry (Wanda) of Fredericksburg, Roy (Dorothy) Miller of Sugar Creek, OH and brother-in-law Gary of Fredericksburg survive. She is also survived by 14 nephews and 4 nieces.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willard and Verna Guengerich, and William and Annie Brubacher. In addition, her brother-in-law Daryl Detweiler, mother-in-law Ada Detweiler and her grandmother-in-law Clara Detweiler preceded her.

Lisa was always up for a good adventure, and loved her times outdoors, especially hikes through the wilds of Colorado. She was known for maintaining friendships long after moving away from persons to whom she was connected. Through her work and volunteer efforts, she touched many lives and will be deeply missed. After organ donation, in line with her wishes, she will be cremated.

Please join us in celebrating an extraordinary life, November 16th, 2022 at 10:30AM at Mountain View Church, 2195 County Road 154, Glenwood Springs, CO. And also, December 19th, 2022 at 10:30AM at Holdeman Mennonite Church, 65723 CR 1 Wakarusa, IN 46573.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to River Center, New Castle, CO, PO Box 272 126 North 4th St New Castle, CO 81647 or Defiance Church, 2306 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.