Obituary: Lisa Ice

October 21, 1958 – November 12, 2021

Lisa Ann Ice, 63, crossed the Rainbow Bridge on her way to Heaven on November 12th, 2021 wrapped in love from her husband, David and daughter, Jenna. Lisa is beautifully and wonderfully at peace. She is hugging her deeply missed family and loved ones and her precious pets, who have been waiting for her in Heaven with open arms.

Lisa (nee Gray) was born to Gerald and Barbara Gray on October 21st, 1958 in California. She grew up with the very best big brothers, Marty and Bruce Gray, wonderful stepbrothers, Mike and Mark Fitzgerald and stepmom, Mary Gray. Lisa grew up in Southern California, attending and graduating from Lakewood High School before making the move to Aspen, Colorado at 18 years old.

When Lisa arrived in Aspen, she discovered a love for skiing and taught skiing for many years. Lisa made many wonderful and lifelong friends during her early years in Aspen, many of whom she remained very close with and considered her family.

Lisa worked in Snowmass and Aspen for many years with many jobs in retail. Lisa could sell water to a fish and make them excited about the purchase! Truly, she loved and cherished making people feel seen and appreciated and beautiful and retail was the perfect place for her.

Lisa married Charles Bontempo in Snowmass and they welcomed their daughter, Jenna, in March of 1989.

Lisa made sure to nurture a deep love and appreciation for the greatest literary work of all time; The Peanuts, in her daughter from a young age. Lisa learned this from her beloved dad who nurtured that same love in Lisa as a young girl.

Lisa eventually met the love of her life, David Ice, and they married in 2006. They shared 15 incredible years of marriage together. David and Lisa were the epitome of soul mates and were a perfect balance to each other. Their marriage saw them move from Colorado to St. George, Utah in 2016. During their time in St. George, Lisa continued to make life-long friends and cherished her friends above all else.

Lisa suffered a debilitating hemorrhagic stroke in September of 2019. After several weeks in the hospital, months in rehabilitation and therapy, Lisa was able to return to work as well as driving. Both her daughter, Jenna and husband, David give great credit to her amazing supervisors, colleagues and friends at Costco for being one of her greatest motivations to get up every day and tackle her therapy sessions.

Lisa and David returned to Colorado in July of 2021. After they moved back to Colorado, they were able to attend many events and spend precious time with their daughter, Jenna. Lisa loved going to watch Jenna play sports, go to family barbeques and getting to be a grandma to Jenna’s future step-kids.

Lisa was preceded in death by her mother Barbara, father Gerald and brother Marty. She is survived by her wonderful husband David Ice, daughter Jenna Bontempo (fiancé Ben Sarno), mother-in-law, Andrea Ice, brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Sue Gray, nephew Forrest (Kim and great-niece Mealani), sister-in-law Deborah Brazeal, cousins Jeri Rowars (Chuck), Jill Simon and Steve Simon (Lori), stepbrothers Mike Fitzgerald (Terri) and Mark Fitzgerald (Shirley) and stepmom Mary Gray. Lisa is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and their families. Lisa leaves behind many dear and special friends and her beloved dogs, Sparky and Zoe and cats, Linus and Maggie.

A celebration of life will be held on January 15th, 2022 at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs from 4-7 pm. Small snacks will be provided. All are welcome to come share stories, love and remember the beautiful life of Lisa Ice.