Obituary: Lisa Ice
October 21, 1958 – November 12, 2021
Lisa Ann Ice, 63, crossed the Rainbow Bridge on her way to Heaven on November 12th, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 15th, 2022 at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs from 4-7 pm. Small snacks will be provided. All are welcome to come share stories, love and remember the beautiful life of Lisa Ice. Lisa’s full obituary is posted online.
