Obituary: Lloyd Llewellyn
January 29, 1943 – December 20, 2022
Lloyd Llewellyn passed away peacefully in his home in San Marcos, CA surrounded by his family. He was born in Glenwood Springs to Rees and Grace Llewellyn on January 29, 1943. He met and married Mary Boorom in 1964. They were married for almost 58 years.
He was an avid golfer and could be found on weekends at the Glenwood Springs Golf Course. He started Iron Mountain Plumbing and later became Llewellyn Plumbing and Heating. He hired and trained several of the local teenagers, who later became successful plumbers because of his training. He was highly admired and recognized for his knowledge of plumbing and heating.
He is survived by his wife Mary, his two daughters Shanna Llewellyn and Tonya (Donovan) Jones Llewellyn,his grandson Carter Llewellyn, his brother in law Hank Artaz, his nephew Rick (Sheila) Artaz, his niece Rhonda (Darreld) Palmer.
His favorite place to be was Ashcroft. Lloyd had a vast knowledge of minerals and rocks and history of the Valley.
A memorial service in his honor will be held this summer in Glenwood Springs, to be announced at a later date. A private ceremony will be held to spread his ashes across his favorite mountain range at Ashcroft following the memorial.
