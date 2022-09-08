Obituary: Lois Bair Duffy Waller
January 11, 1927 – September 3, 2022
In loving memory.
Lois E. Bair Duffy Waller
Born January 11, 1927
Died September 3, 2022
Born to Elmer and Ida Bair . Children; Michael (deceased) , Neva, Beth , David and adopted son Pat.
Funeral Service details to follow with obituary. Services entrusted with Farnum Holt Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.