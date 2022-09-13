Obituary: Lois E Bair Duffy Waller

January 11, 1927 – September 3, 2022

Lois E Bair Duffy Waller was born to Ida and Elmer Bair in Carbondale, Colorado January 11, 1927. She passed away peacefully at HopeWest Hospice on September 3, 2022. She is survived by her children Neva (Steve) Hiscock, Beth Burt, David Waller and her adopted son John Pat Waller. Her grandchildren Wesley Burt, Zachary Burt, MacLain Burt, Hayden Burt, Samantha Waller and Rustie (Lenard) MacLeod. Also Including nieces, nephews, and many family members. She was preceded in death by her eldest son Michael Waller and her second husband John Waller. Vernon Duffy her first husband was killed in the Korean War in 1950. The love for her family and children had no boundaries.

She worked as a phone operator for Mountain Bell and US West until her retirement. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her faith was a huge part of her life. She went on a mission to Texas from 1952 -1953. She was a Primary President for the Junior State Sunday School, a Sunday School and Primary Teacher and a Secretary of Records. She did all this while raising five children as a single mother.

She loved horses and was always ready for an adventure. Many adventures included family, neighbors and all of the friends of her children. She was known for her easy way and likable personality. Her home was always an inviting place for a visit.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Glenwood Springs than a dedication at Rosebud Cemetery.

There will be a reunion of family, friends and co-workers and acquaintances immediately following the graveside services at 1500 Devereux Rd. #B (West side of building).