Obituary: Lois Hayes

Lois Hayes

January 19, 1931 – February 16, 2022

Lois Anne Hayes died at the age of 91 on February 16th 2022. She was born in Denver, Colorado on January 19th 1931 and lived in Colorado all her life.

?Lois lived with her son David Hayes and was his dedicated care taker until she moved to Heritage Park in 2019. She strongly supported him in all his Special Olympic endeavors and attended all of his sporting events. Lois had a very adventurous spirit and lived a full and happy life. She enjoyed watching and following sports, spending time with her family and friends and admiring the beauty of the mountains. She is survived by her son, two daughters, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Should friends desire, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Mountain Valley Developmental Services in Glenwood Springs.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 19th, at 3pm at The Orchard, located at 110 Snowmass Dr. Carbondale CO 81623.