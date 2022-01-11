Obituary: Lois Stribley
– November 19, 2021
Lois Stribley passed away peacefully on November 19, 2021 at Heritage Park Care Center at the age of 98 just a few days shy of her 99th birthday. She and her husband, Rex, moved to the valley in 1981 living in Sopris Village and quickly made many friends in the neighborhood. She had worked in Michigan as the judiciary committee clerk in the state legislature for 20 years before her retirement. Lois was a friendly, vivacious, generous person who cared for others.
She loved cooking and flower gardening, most especially growing tulips.
She is preceded in death by her older daughter, Heather, in 1970 and by her husband, Rex, in 1997. She is survived by her daughter, Holly and her husband, Bruce and their two daughters, Shelly and Leslie.
Lois was an avid reader and a strong supporter of the Basalt Regional Library. In remembrance of her, you may make a donation to the library at 14 Midland Avenue, Basalt, CO 81621.
