Obituary: Loraine Earp

Loraine Earp

February 1, 2020 ~ February 25, 2020

Loraine Earp, long-time Roaring Fork Valley resident passed away on 2/25/2020. moved to the Valley in 1976 where through her various jobs and diverse interests became an integral part of the community. was forever an optimist, finding the good in people and in life. She encouraged and supported people to believe in themselves and try their hardest. She was a good friend and mentor to many. She will be greatly missed. Rest well Sweet Loraine! celebration of Loraine’s life event will be held in the spring.