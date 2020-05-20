Obituary: Loraine Richardson

Loraine Richardson

Provided Photo

February 28, 1948 ~ May 4, 2020

Loraine Pearl (Crowley) Richardson, February 28, 1948 to Frank and Pearl Crowley in Leadville, CO. She spent her childhood in Leadville, Como, Idaho Springs, Denver and Basalt with summers at the Crowley Ranch in Thomasville. She graduated a Basalt Longhorn in 1966. Rainy worked as a clerk for the Forest Service, as a bookkeeper for several local businesses and became a Pharmacy Tech for the Basalt Pharmacy, Carbondale Drug and Valley View Hospital, where she was also known as Lolo.

Rainy died on May 4, 2020 after several years of health problems. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jake. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bob, sons Bobby(Gail) and Frank, grandchildren Ian and Serena, as well as several nieces and nephews and way too many Crowley cousins to count.

A memorial will be held at a later date.