Obituary: Lori Orona

Lori Orona

November 20, 1965 – January 13, 2021

After a short illness, Lori passed away leaving many broken hearts.

Lori was born and raised in Parachute Colorado where she graduated from Grand Valley High School in 1984. She went on to earn her associate degree from Colorado Mountain College and her bachelor’s degree from Mesa State College. Lori’s work career included many years at both Mesa Developmental Services and Safeway in the Grand Junction area.

Lori enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and her beloved dogs. Lori also had a desire to hang out where the excitement was, whether it be out quad racing, dancing at Country Jam, or playing pool & throwing darts. She loved to travel and enjoyed visiting many parts of the world, such as Australia, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Helen Orona.

She is survived by her son Jefferi, and his son Nikolas. Lori was also grandma to Nik’s siblings: Adriana, Alaina, and Andrew with son Amias. Lori was very fond of the grandkids’ mom, Jessica Danner.

She is also survived by her brother Howie (Sarah) Orona, with nephew Cordero and niece Delcia.

Lori will be dearly missed by countless lives that she touched.

In lieu of services, a “Celebration of Life” will be held in her honor at a later date.