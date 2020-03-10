Obituary: Lorraine Henrietta Huismann

Lorraine Henrietta Huismann Moss, previous Garfield County resident, passed away peacefully in Sturgis, SD on February 28, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born May 26, 1927 in Wilkin County, Minnesota to Herbert and Ernestine Huismann.

She married Lee Moss and they later divorced. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Kenneth Huismann and sister Carol Hall. She is survived by Brother Daniel Huismann, sisters Gloria Overall, Janice Driskell and Sharron Shogren. Sons: Daniel (Tamara) Moss of New Castle, CO, Gary Moss of Lead SD, Tad Moss of Rangely, CO, and Tim Moss of Rapid City, SD. Three grandchildren Heidi (Nate) Fetig of Fort Collins, CO, Lorna Montover of New Castle, CO, and Rowan Moss of Rapid City, SD and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held later.