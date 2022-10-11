Obituary: Lorraine Knapp

Lorraine Knapp

Provided Photo

August 10, 1939 – October 2, 2022

Lorraine Knapp was born in Telluride to Bus Andress and Eva Ross. She was raised in Telluride and when she was 14, she married the love of her life Jim Knapp on December 25, 1953. They had 46 wonderful years together. She started working at City Market in Rifle and retired from the City Market in Parachute. She loved everyone and helped everyone when she could. She always had a special place in her heart for everyone that knew her and will be missed so much. She also had a love of scratch tickets and gambling.

She is predeceased by her parents Bus Andress and Eva and Lawrence Ross, Husband Jim Knapp, Sons Delbert and Darryl Knapp, and Sister Ethel (Skeeter) Ross.

She is survived by Son Duane (Shauna) Knapp, Daughter Debbra (Allen) Goad, Brother Dick (Judi) Ross Sister in Law; Theda (Kenny) Savoie, Aunt Ella Rose Champlin, Grandchildren; Jasen (Kelly) Knapp, Julie Knapp, Doug (Kim) Gieck, Tawnia Marney, Tania (Lee) Stephens, Jimmy Knapp, Katrina (Kelvin) Musanga, Jacob Knapp, Jacob Goad and Katelyn Goad as well as Greatgrandchildren Hunter Marney Jorgenson, Emilee Stephens, Egen Stephens, Joey Knapp, Rylee Knapp, Alyssa Smith, Tandi, Kendrick, Gavin, Lindi and Caleb Musanga.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday October 15, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Rifle Funeral Home Chapel with Graveside Services to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle, Colorado.