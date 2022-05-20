Obituary: Louann Spencer

Louann Spencer

Provided Photo

December 9, 1933 – May 9, 2022

Laura “Louann” Spencer passed away on May 9, 2022 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction surrounded by her family.

Louann was born in Arriba, Colorado on December 9, 1933 to Lawrence and Laura Davis. She grew up on the family farm and ranch. She attended and graduated from Arriba High School where she met her high school sweetheart Harlan Spencer, and they were married after graduation. They both attended College in Greeley, Colorado. She worked as a telephone Operator while Harlan finished college. She moved with Harlan to Texas where he was stationed and completed training as a medic in the army and then off to Fairbanks, Alaska. She traveled to Alaska via car on the rough and challenging Yukon Highway. After military life was over, they moved back to Colorado living in Arvada and Kit Carson. In 1963 they moved to Glenwood Springs, Colo where they raised their children and formed lifetime friendships, in 2008 they moved to Fruita, Colorado.

Louann’s talents were many. She was a huge supporter of all Glenwood Springs school activities, volunteered in the elementary school and enjoyed her time working the various roles of a bookkeeper in the offices of local businesses. She loved music and sang in the Church Choir, taught line dancing in Fruita, enjoyed camping, and traveling with Harlan, family and friends. She also enjoyed hosting gatherings for family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years Harlan Spencer, daughter Rochelle and Joe Lawton, Son Mitchel and Ann Szucs-Spencer and Daughter Joycelyn Spencer. Sister Margaret Palermo, 5 Grandchildren, and 5 Great-GrandChildren.

Services will be held at Callahan- Edfast in Grand Junction, Co at 11am on Friday June 3, 2022.

The Family would request that in lieu of flowers to send a donation to HopeWest Hospice Center in Grand Junction.