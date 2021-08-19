Obituary: Louis Logan
September 9, 1934 – October 24, 2020
Louis Leo Logan passed away on October 24, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by several siblings, his son Josh and family, and step-children Holt and Sara and families. Lou was preceded in death by multiple beloved family members, including his wife Conni, daughter Victoria, and two infant sons. Lou grew up in Ohio as the oldest of 10 siblings. After high school, he joined the Marines, and then he enrolled at Bryant College, graduating in 1960 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He pursued additional studies at Northeastern University and graduated with a M.B.A. in 1971. He worked as a CPA and also taught accounting to community college students. He remained in Massachusetts for many years, where he raised his children. In his later years, he lived in Colorado, where he and his second wife Conni enjoyed the fresh air and beauty of the mountains. It is there where he will rest eternally, his spirit reunited with Conni, and others he cherished. He will be remembered as someone who always greeted people with a genuine smile; he was a kind soul and will be missed.
