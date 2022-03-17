Obituary: Louis (Louie) Guay

Louis (Louie) Guay

April 11, 1944 – March 13, 2022

An incredible father, brother and great friend to many, Louie Guay passed away peacefully on March 13, 2022 at the VA Community Living Center in Rifle, CO, after years of struggling with long-term health issues.

Louie was born in Berlin, New Hampshire to Joseph Louis Guay and Juliette Rita Guay. Louie was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jeanne Vezina and brother-in-law Richard Vezina. He is survived by his son, Chris Guay, of Glenwood Springs, CO, his sister, Rochelle Nodden, of Verona, CT and many nieces and nephews who live back East.

Louie graduated from St. Patrick’s High School, in Berlin, NH, in 1962. A few months later, he joined the Army, was stationed in Alaska, and served our country for four years. He moved to Colorado in 1968,and made the Western Slope his home. Louie started out working as an electrician in Rifle, Co, then worked construction building bridges over Vail Pass, and later became a caretaker at a ranch in Aspen, where he also lived for several years. He then worked at The Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, as maintenance supervisor, until his retirement in 2013.

Louie was gifted with sobriety in 1985. In the ensuing years, he helped thousands of other people in recovery improve their lives. The sober community is very grateful for Louie’s service and he will be truly missed by many.

Louie loved the outdoors, was an avid golfer, but Louie’s pride and joy was most definitely his son, Chris. Both being professional sports enthusiasts, they made numerous trips to Denver together to attend the games and cheer on all the different Colorado teams. Louie also really enjoyed watching Chris in Special Olympic competitions, and he would work as a volunteer at most events. Spending times together like these were very special to both, and Chris has always said that Louie was the best dad he could ever have.

If you were fortunate enough to know Louie, then you understand how much he inspired us with his compassion for others, his positive attitude, his generosity and his pleasant demeanor. He touched our hearts in so many ways, and his memory will always live on.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.