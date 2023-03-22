Obituary: Louis Michael Dodo

Louis Michael Dodo

Provided Photo

October 17, 1935 – March 13, 2023

Louis Dodo, 87, passed away peacefully on 13 March 2023. He was born to Ralph and Donna Dodo and lived his entire life on the West Elk Ranch north of New Castle. He attended a one room school for three years and then completed school in New Castle, graduating in 1953. He spent 2 years in the Army serving in Korea and a few years in Reserves after active duty.

He met the love of his life, Carol Ruggero, near Meadow Lake one fall day and they were married the following spring. They were blessed with three children, Katherine, Kristie and Dominic.

He was a loving and caring but also a quiet private person devoted to his family and the cows he loved. Tears would fill his eyes if he couldn’t save a baby calf but the same man was legendary for his “ability to explain” to mamma cow, kids, horses or dogs exactly how he felt if things didn’t go right.

He was a rancher at heart that loved the land, the cattle and “irrigating”. He would spend hours every day with his horse and shovel making sure every corner was irrigated. He wore out many a shovel handle! Even when sprinklers came into his life he always had a shovel with him. He was a proud patriot and always had a flag flying.

From a one room school to high school in New Castle, from irrigating with a shovel with his horse to sprinklers and 4-wheelers, from haying with a team to swathers and big bales, from plowing snow with a team and an A-Frame to caterpillars and big tractors; he was always “proud” of the fact he never used a computer or a cell phone.

He was a member of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association serving as president in 1978-1979 and a member of Farm Bureau.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Donna Dodo, brother Warren Dodo, and many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol (Ruggero) Dodo,

Children, Katherine Wanner, Kristie (Dodo) Bean and Dominic (Sara) Dodero.

Grandchildren, Marc Dodero, Sabrina (Ryan) Lahti and Andrew Wanner

Great-grandchildren, Daisy May Lahti and Emmy Lou Lahti.

Sister-in-law, Helen Kay Johnson and many cousins, nephews and nieces.