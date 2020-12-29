Obituary: Louise Kelley (Doris Louise Kelley)

Louise Kelley

(Doris Louise Kelley)

October 6, 1921 – December 15, 2020

Louise Kelley passed away Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado with her son by her side following an extended asthma and lung condition. She lived a very fulfilling life for 99 years.

Louise was born in a cabin near Collbran, Colorado. She is a daughter of Martin Gunderson and Jennie M. (Blackman) Gunderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Blackman. Ellis was a pioneer rancher and bear hunter of the Heiberger district.

Louise married Charles Lawrence “Larkey” Kelley, son of Richard Clyde and Clara Belle (Pink) Kelley, in Montrose, Colorado on October 4, 1939. The family, including sons Jerry and Harlan, lived in Collbran until moving to Glenwood Springs area in 1942, where daughter Sharon was born. The family struggled for a year in Glenwood Springs when Charles Kelley served in the 44th Infantry Division in the U.S. Army during World War II. Then in 1949 their daughter Connie Kelley was born in Glenwood Springs

The family moved to Carbondale in October 1958. Louise became known as the “Lunch Lady” to many children, besides her own, that became to love her. Louise was the lunch room supervisor in Carbondale School until her children graduated. She then worked at Bullocks until she became a “chair-side” assistant for dentists Jim Hauptli and Gene Covello. She loved working with Jim and Gene who became part of her family. Louise/Charles Kelley and Connie/Jack Rosengren, ran “Skyline Ranch and Kennels” for years prior to returning back to Collbran in 1995 and then Louise moved to Silt in October of 2009.

Louise was a devoted Mother, wife and friend. She enjoyed her pinochle games with her circle of friends in Collbran, had a love for cats, dogs and birds, and also had a love for people that could not be described.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Kelley, Son Harlan (Janice) Kelley, Daughter Sharon (Leif) Darien, her parents, Brothers Anton Gunderson and Stanley Long, and a sister Joann Gunderson.

Survivors include son Jerry Kelley of Silt/Lakewood, daughter Connie Rosengren of Delta, Four grandchildren Troy Kelley, Tracey Gilliam, Jason Darien and Craig Darien, twelve great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

Per Louise Kelley’s request no funeral services will be held.