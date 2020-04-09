Obituary: Lucy (Louise) Arbaney
Lucy Louise (Mongiat) Arbaney passed away peacefully April 3rd, 2020 in her Glenwood Springs home with her daughters by her side at 85 years young. Louise was born in Carbondale Colorado March 18th 1935. Growing up, she lived in Glenwood Springs and spent her summers helping on the family ranch. She wed Elmer “Buckey” Arbaney in 1963, where they ran the family sawmill/construction company and raised their family. In retirement, the couple spent their winters in Bullhead City, AZ and summers in Glenwood Springs. Family was Louise’s passion, she had a true maternal instinct and was a mother to all who knew her. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, especially flowers, and loved watching ancient aliens.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Tony Mongiat and Adelle Duffy, her husband Buckey, her son, Wesley, and son-in-law, Eric . She is survived by her sister, Jodel Misner, children Bill (Amy) Mowrer, Valeri (Todd) Yates, Dawn (Larry) Thrun and Lesa Chesnut, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
There are no service planned at this time.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.