Obituary: Lucy (Louise) Arbaney

Lucy (Louise) Arbaney

March 18, 1935 ~ April 3, 2020

Lucy Louise (Mongiat) Arbaney passed away peacefully April 3rd, 2020 in her Glenwood Springs home with her daughters by her side at 85 years young. Louise was born in Carbondale Colorado March 18th 1935. Growing up, she lived in Glenwood Springs and spent her summers helping on the family ranch. She wed Elmer “Buckey” Arbaney in 1963, where they ran the family sawmill/construction company and raised their family. In retirement, the couple spent their winters in Bullhead City, AZ and summers in Glenwood Springs. Family was Louise’s passion, she had a true maternal instinct and was a mother to all who knew her. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, especially flowers, and loved watching ancient aliens.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Tony Mongiat and Adelle Duffy, her husband Buckey, her son, Wesley, and son-in-law, Eric . She is survived by her sister, Jodel Misner, children Bill (Amy) Mowrer, Valeri (Todd) Yates, Dawn (Larry) Thrun and Lesa Chesnut, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

There are no service planned at this time.