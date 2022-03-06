Obituary: Lyle Samuelson

Lyle Samuelson

Provided Photo

August 28, 1960 – February 1, 2022

Lyle was born in Glenwood Springs to James and Marilyn Samuelson. He lived most of his life in the Roaring Fork Valley that he loved. His grandparents founded the Glenwood Post, where numerous generations, including Lyle, continued to publish through the early 1980s. He spent a brief 10 years Living in Alaska where he was a snow cat driver. Upon his return Lyle and twin brother Kyle founded Thirsty Corp proving valley residents with clean, clear water, a business they proudly continued for the last 20 years.

Lyle spent a significant amount of his free time enjoying the beauty and recreation while boating and fishing at Lake Powell. He artistically created beautiful wood frames, jewelry boxes, chess pieces and tables. Skiing was a passion that he used to compete in racing during his former years.

He was a loving brother and uncle. Survived by siblings, twin brother Kyle Samuelson, Jan (Phil) Monroe, Raun (Gail) Samuelson, Ward Samuelson, Kern (Erv) Samuelson. And numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Marilyn Samuelson and niece Jessica.

A Memorial service will be held in early July 2022.