Obituary: Lynn Katt

Lynn Katt

Provided Photo

January 23, 1941 – October 5, 2021

Lynn Walter Katt passed away in his home on October 5, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born to Walter and Florence Katt in Seward, Nebraska on January 23,1941. He was an outstanding athlete and was awarded a scholarship to the University of Nebraska where he graduated with a BS in Business Administration.

He went on to sell life insurance in Colorado and purchased a saloon in Carbondale. He was the first to promote ski slope concerts by bringing Willie Nelson and the Oakridge Boys to Sunlight Mountain. He also ran West Divide Amusements.

Lynn loved living on Harvey Gap and caring for his pets. His hobbies used to include golfing, skiing and boating. In his later years Lynn was an avid bargain hunter scouring auctions for the best deals. Lynn in the last half of his life was a recovering alcoholic. He was very involved with AA, helping with sponsorship and fellowship and loved his Silt Wild Bunch family and infamous pig roasts at Harvey Gap.

Lynn is survived by his children Karla and Lance; brother Brian. 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and stepfather Fred Rummel and his daughter Stacey Katt.

His quick wit and assertive commentary will be missed by all of his friends and family as well as his willingness to help. Lance and Karla would like to thank all the locals, friends, Meals on Wheels and the Silt library who made his living independent possible.

A Memorial Service will held November 20th, 2021 at noon, at The First Baptist Church of Garfield County, 602 Grand Ave, Silt Colorado 81652

In lieu of flowers Lynn had requested donations be made to Colorado Animal Rescue/Care mailing address is 2801 CR 114 Glenwood Springs CO 81601