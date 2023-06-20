Obituary: Maggie Carmer

Maggie Carmer

Provided Photo

– May 31, 2023

Maggie Catherine Carmer (October 5, 1991 – May 31, 2023)

Daughter. Granddaughter. Sister. Auntie. Niece. Dog mom. Cousin. Cook. Foodie. Friend. Fighter. Maggie was all of those things and so much more.

Maggie was born in Denver, Colorado, to her loving parents, Todd and Amy Carmer. At that time, she had two older sisters—Haley and Brie. Maggie became the middle child after her sister, Austin, and little brother, Sam, were born. The Carmers moved from Denver to Evergreen where Maggie learned to ride horses and explore and enjoy nature. The family moved to Glenwood Springs in 1998 where they’ve been ever since.

Maggie spent her first school year in Glenwood at St. Stephen’s Catholic School before moving over to GSES. She made close friends at both schools who later coalesced into a life-long friend group. Some friends stayed close, while others moved away to continue their lives in other places. Regardless, their friendships stayed strong, and Maggie knew she could always count on her friends when she needed them most. As Maggie would say, you know you have true friends when no matter how long it’s been since you’ve seen each other, it feels like no time has passed at all when you’re together. That holds true for all of the amazing friends Maggie made after high school, including the nurses across multiple states who saw their relationship with Maggie seamlessly transition from patient to friend.

Although she wasn’t diagnosed until several years later, Maggie started her decades-long battle with Chron’s Disease when she was 13. Maggie lived the majority of her life dealing with the complications of Chron’s, but her disease did not define her. It did not stop her. Maggie powered through middle school and high school and graduated in 2010. She went to Mesa University for a semester, then came home to take classes at CMC. Her goal was to become a nurse so that she could help people as much as her nurses and doctors had helped her.

Despite what seemed to be constant setbacks and disappointments in her medical journey, Maggie stayed strong by keeping her focus on things that brought her joy and made her smile about life. After all, hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness. Most often, light for Maggie came in the form of art and cooking. Maggie got hit with the artistic stick. She enjoyed all manner of art – painting, drawing, doodling, jewelry-making, and, most recently, pottery. She even designed several of her own tattoos. Maggie saw the world in a unique way, and we’re fortunate to be able to share in her vision through her art.

Since cooking is also a form of art, it’s no surprise that Maggie was a master of that craft, too. Even though Chron’s made it difficult for Maggie to enjoy food, she loved cooking it, and she loved eating it whenever she could. Maggie was as creative in her cooking as she was with her other artistic endeavors, but she also enjoyed making the classics (think grandma’s chocolate chip cookies!). Cooking for family and friends was one of Maggie’s greatest passions and was her love language. She especially loved cooking when everyone was gathered in the kitchen with her to share in the cooking and eating experience. The kitchen is the heart of the home, and Maggie was the heart of the kitchen.

Maggie had an unforgettable, captivating, and comforting smile. She lived her life with strength, perseverance, bravery, grace under pressure, and love. When asked what kept her going, what kept her fighting, what was her “why,” Maggie always responded “family.” Her tribe, as she would say. Maggie’s family knows that her tribe extends beyond them to her friends, nurses, doctors, and community. And while Maggie’s whole tribe is struggling with the loss of such a bright light too soon, we can honor and remember Maggie by living like she did: standing tall and strong, enjoying the sun, continuing to grow, and spreading happiness to all we meet.

A celebration of Maggie’s amazing life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on August 26, 2023, at Sunlight Mountain Resort. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maggie Carmer’s memorial fund at Alpine Bank.